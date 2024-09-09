‘I’m happy that it happened’: Jenn Tran reveals why she made an unfathomable decision during the ‘Bachelorette’ finale

The Bachelorette season 21 finale did not go as planned, and fans of the Bachelor franchise – as well as some Bachelor Nation fan favorites – have just one thing to say to those at ABC: Screw you!

Recommended Videos

Leading lady Jenn Tran made Bachelorette history by proposing to Devin Strader at the end of The Bachelorette season 21 – leaving the show head over heels for one another – but the “After The Final Rose” television special revealed that there was trouble in paradise between the two lovebirds.

When it came time to roll the proposal tape, host Jesse Palmer called Jenn onstage, who announced to viewers all across America – as well as the live studio audience – that Devin broke off their engagement, brutally telling the New Jersey native that he never actually loved her.

Speaking of brutal, “After The Final Rose” became even worse when ABC forced Jenn to partake in “literally the worst thing this show has ever done,” not only having to have her first face-to-face conversation with Devin on national television but also having to watch her engagement footage for the very first time while sitting alongside her ex-fiancé.

After ABC received a great deal of backlash, Jenn cleared the air, telling the media that she allegedly was not forced to watch the proposal, and that it was her choice instead.

Ahead of Good Morning America – where Jenn was announced as a last-minute contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 33 – the Bachelorette beauty chatted with multiple media outlets on the red carpet. One of those outlets was Access Hollywood, who asked Jenn about watching her proposal video during the “After The Final Rose” television special. Naturally, the leading lady set the record straight, telling the media that she wanted to watch the footage:

“I knew I was going to have to watch the proposal back with him. I actually wanted to. Well, I didn’t know I was going to break down that much, but I wanted [Devin] to watch it back… I know if he wasn’t forced to, he wouldn’t have, and I wanted him to know the lies that he was telling me and have to sit through that, so I’m happy that it happened.”

Closing the Devin Strader chapter of her love story once and for all, as mentioned, the first step in Jenn’s healing journey will be competing in Dancing With the Stars season 33. To see if she will trade in her Neil Lane diamond ring for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy – alongside her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber – catch the hit competition show this fall via ABC or Disney Plus, premiering on September 17 at 8 pm ET/PT.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy