Arrowverse EP Confirms We’ll See Crisis On Infinite Earths Deleted Scenes

The team behind the Arrowverse have been doing everything they can to keep fans entertained amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems that their efforts will not be restricted to interacting with folks on social media, as Marc Guggenheim has just announced that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” deleted scenes will soon release.

“Crisis” delivered on its promise late last year by giving us the biggest crossover event in the history of television, bringing in DC superheroes from all eras to help save the multiverse. As if that wasn’t enough to send ripples across the online community, the 5-hour special event also served as a crucial moment for The CW. Stephen Amell, who had carried the Arrowverse for eight years, finally gave up the mantle of Oliver Queen and passed on the torch to the next generation.

Of course, barring the emotional weight of this culminating act, we haven’t been able to get over the sheer number of cameos that the producers managed to tuck into the crossover, including every Superman who’s ever graced the magic box, not to mention almost every other DC and CW hero in history.

But if you thought that the writers could’ve still stretched out the story, and can’t help but crave more scenes with all of these characters together, then we’ve got some good news for you. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently took to Twitter to answer a fan question about the deleted scenes of the event and if they’ll ever be released. Here’s what he had to say:

“Yes. And we just completed the visual effects on them.”

Crisis On Infinite Earths Part 5 Photos Reveal A Tense Finale 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Seeing as how the finale to Arrow included the very last footage to feature Oliver Queen, fans will be delighted to know that they may get to see more of him in these deleted scenes.

What’s more interesting though is the fact that generally speaking, these deleted scenes often release without proper special effects, so we appreciate that the team is willing to put in the extra effort to make sure that we get the best experience out of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” even if it means just a few more minutes with our favorite Arrowverse heroes.