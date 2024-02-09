‘Begins ≠ Youth’ BTS-inspired K-drama trailer, release date, and more

The world of BTS extends far beyond what the general music fan might expect. One of the global phenomenon’s most ambitious projects outside of music is the BTS Universe — an overarching story told through webtoons, music videos, books, and even a game. And now it’s getting a television show.

BEGINS ≠ YOUTH is based on the BTS Universe narrative, known as “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” wherein the BTS members are transformed into fictional characters, each with their own set of familial issues, who find support in one another. The series initially featured characters named after Seokjin, Namjoon (RM), Yoongi (SUGA), Hoseok (j-hope), Jimin, Taehyung (V), and Jungkook but, for fear viewers might mistake the entirely fictional — and quite tragic — storylines for facts, the seven leads were given new made-up names in the show.

BEGINS ≠ YOUTH cast and character guide

Image via HYBE/Fingerlabs

Before we get into the plot, it’s best to establish the new names attributed to each character, and their equivalent in the original BTS Universe. The really dedicated ARMYs might recognize these new identities — it seems the makers of BEGINS ≠ YOUTH borrowed them from a different, unrelated webtoon modeled after the members, 2023’s 7Fates: Chakho.

Seo Ji-hoon plays Kim Hwan (Seokjin), the obedient son of a failing politician who moves according to his dad’s plans.

Noh Jong-hyung plays Min Cien (Yoongi), who people believe killed his mother after setting their house on fire.

Ahn Ji-ho plays Jung Hosu (Hoseok), who was abandoned by his mom as a child and hopes to find her one day.

Seo Young-joon plays Kim Dogeon (Namjoon), a struggling teen, supporting a sick father, an unemployed mother, and a troublesome brother.

Kim Yoon-wooo plays Park Haru (Jimin), a seemingly cheerful 16-year-old who is seeking treatment for past trauma at a mental hospital.

Jung Woo-jin plays Kim Jooan (Taehyung), the son of an abusive alcoholic father who longs for the happiness of his childhood.

Jeon Jin-seo plays Jeon Jeha (Jungkook), the group’s richest member who feels replaced by his mom’s new family and struggles with depression.

The supporting cast includes Korean acting veterans such as The Glory‘s Jung Sungil as Changjun, Hwan’s dad, Mr. Sunshine‘s Kim Namhee as Changjun’s secretary, The King‘s Nam Myungryeol as the high school principal, Moon Lover‘s Woo Heejin as Jeha’s mother, Insider‘s Sung Jiroo as the school head teacher, Vincenzo‘s Kim Youngwoong and Lee Hangra as Jooan’s dad and Haru’s mother, respectively, and How to Buy a Friend‘s Yoo Yeowoon as a friend of Haru’s from the mental hospital.

What is BEGINS ≠ YOUTH about?

The show starts when Hwan moves back to Korea and to Songju to support his dad’s frustrated election campaign. At school, he meets the other six boys who don’t immediately trust him because of his dad’s influence. Despite Hwan’s dad’s disapproval, they eventually become friends and grow closer and closer as they bond over their similar frustrations with their families.

Most of the storylines will be familiar to fans of BTS by now since they were featured in the music videos for the band’s earlier singles, as well as in the Save Me webtoon and the BTS Universe Story game. What these fans might also be aware of is the unexpected direction the story takes after the seven friends’ relationship blooms and breaks. For those who are still out of the loop, we won’t spoil it, but we’ll leave you with the promise of a fantastical, heartbreaking, and beautiful

Is there a trailer for the new BTS Universe show, BEGINS ≠ YOUTH?

“Begins Youth Trailer”

‘Stories of 7 Youths Inspired by BTS’ pic.twitter.com/OuuKi3fsEJ — 석 (Seokllis) (@SeoknoJam) February 1, 2024

Yes! The trailer for the upcoming show is filled with exciting teasers for the episodes to come and a lot of recognizable tidbits from each of the characters’ arcs, including Yoogi’s piano, the carousel where Hoseok was abandoned, Taehyung’s bloodied hands, and Jungkook’s road accident — all of which have been included in BTS music videos over the years. They’re now given a new life by the talented BEGINS ≠ YOUTH cast, but it truly does look like none of the drama and emotion from the original BU was lost in this adaptation.

When is BEGINS ≠ YOUTH coming out, and where can I watch it?

Image via HYBE/Fingerlabs

There isn’t an official release date for BEGINS ≠ YOUTH yet, but according to the website for Xclusive — the Web 3.0 content distribution hub where the web series will be streaming — it’s coming in the first half of 2024. The show will be 12 episodes long.