BBC’s Dracula Hits Blu-Ray Next Month With Over 20 Minutes Of Bonus Features

The new BBC series Dracula is already enjoying a moderate amount of success after it began airing in the US and UK late last year. And now, following on the heels of this is the upcoming DVD and Blu-ray release which, according to Amazon, will feature over 20 minutes of additional bonus content.

Comprised of an audio commentary track and some featurettes, here’s what you can expect:

Who is Dracula?

Styling Dracula

The Score

Building Castle Dracula

The Beast Within

Arwelâ€™s Set Tour

Audio Commentary (Episode 3) with Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue and Arwel Wyn Jones

Spooky New Photos For Netflix's Dracula Series Step Out Of The Shadows 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We don’t have any specific details on what the extra material will show us, but you can probably guess what some of it is based on the above list. As for a release date, Amazon UK has it down for February 3rd, 2020. No mention of a worldwide date yet, but we can imagine it’ll probably be around the same time. Either way, fans of the show won’t have long to wait before they can order their copy.

Dracula is the latest adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of horror. In this rendition, the titular vampire is played by Claes Bang with Morfydd Clark (Pride And Prejudice And Zombies) as the wife of lawyer Johnathan Harker (once portrayed very poorly by a young Keanu Reeves, lest we forget).

It seems the show’s co-creator Steven Moffat (most notable for his run on the Doctor Who revival in the early 2000s) has knocked it out of the park once again, even if there’ve been some mixed reviews. Interestingly enough, though, we recently learned that Dracula actually has some nods to the notorious Time Lord. Evidently, Moffat cannot escape his past creations.