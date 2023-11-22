‘Bob’s Burgers’ Thanksgiving episodes and how to watch them

The Belchers are dysfunctional even at the best of times, but Thanksgiving is ripe with particularly hilarious potential.

It’s a time of year ripe with comedic potential, but perhaps no other show has quite mastered the art of Thanksgiving like Bob’s Burgers.

The Belcher family are dysfunctional even at the best of times (much to our collective amusement), but throw in an especially busy period for the titular restaurant, Bob’s stress around cooking an excellent turkey, and the general concern about whatever Tina is up to, and you’ve got all the elements of mass hilarity.

Over the course of its 14-season run, Bob’s Burgers has established itself as a master of the holiday special, from the gingerbread house fiasco in season seven’s Christmas episode to a genuinely frightening haunted house storyline for Halloween in season six. Through it all, the FX animation has perhaps saved its best for Turkey Day, having released 11 episodes centred around the holiday dating back to its third season in 2012.

Bob’s Burgers will not air a Thanksgiving-themed episode in 2023, so it might be wise to fill the hole with a look back on the show’s previous takes on the holiday. We’re sifting through all the Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving episodes, and where to watch them, below.

no thanksgiving episode of Bob’s Burgers this year, guess after a decade they’ve realized they’re not going to top “Turkey in a Can” — lee gatlin (@neilaglet) November 19, 2023

“An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal” — Season 3, Episode 5

Bob’s Burgers’ first-ever Thanksgiving episode aired during its third season in 2012. Titled “An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal,” the episode sees the Belchers pose as the family of restaurant landlord Mr. Fischoeder, and unsurprisingly ends in gunfire. “An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Turkey in a Can” — Season 4, Episode 5

Season four is home to Bob’s Burgers’ second Thanksgiving episode “Turkey in a Can”, which features all the staples of the holiday as Bob investigates who keeps relocating his turkey to the toilet basin every night. The episode ends with a shared meal as the Belcher family gather around a table, and marks one of the show’s more sentimental moments. “Turkey in a Can” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Dawn of the Peck” — Season 5, Episode 4

“Dawn of the Peck” is Bob’s Burgers’ third Thanksgiving episode, and might include the most turkeys ever seen in an animation, as Linda skips the family lunch to participate in a local turkey run brimming with enough fowl to feed a small nation. Needless to say, Bob gets drunk. “Dawn of the Peck” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Gayle Makin’ Bob Sled” — Season 6, Episode 4

Season six’s “Gayle Makin’ Bob Sled” sees the Belchers enjoy (or more accurately lament) a snowy Thanksgiving day, and features everything from a bobsled-bound Gayle to Linda’s complete inability to helm the holiday festivities. Undercooked turkeys and bucket loads of laughs ensue. “Gayle Makin’ Bob Sled” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“The Quirkducers” — Season 7, Episode 6

The Belcher children traumatize their classmates in “The Quirkducers,” subjecting them to a Thanksgiving school play filled with Turkey guts. On an unrelated note, Tina finds and looks after a potato that bears resemblance to her grandfather, veering away from Thanksgiving themes but remaining hilarious nonetheless. “The Quirkducers” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Thanks-Hoarding” — Season 8, Episode 5

In one of Bob’s Burgers’ sadder episodes, “Thanks-Hoarding” sees the Belcher’s relocate their Thanksgiving festivities to Teddy’s house, only to discover that he is a hoarder. The episode is a great spotlight for Bob’s sidekick, and packs an emotional punch towards its final moments. “Thanks-Hoarding” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“I Bob Your Pardon” — Season 9, Episode 7

Bob’s Burgers/20th Century Studios

Interestingly, “I Bob Your Pardon” takes place not on Thanksgiving, but the day before, and sees the Belchers attend a local Turkey pardoning that devolves into a quest to save the animal from the slaughterhouse. Bob also finds fresh cranberries, meaning he doesn’t have to use the canned stuff for his Thanksgiving meal. “I Bob Your Pardon” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Now We’re Not Cooking With Gas” — Season 10, Episode 8

All hope seems to be lost for Bob in “Now We’re Not Cooking With Gas”, when a power outage prevents him from cooking a Turkey that he’s waited five years for. After opting for a fire-pit, running out of kindling, and catching the attention of the fire department, the Belcher patriarch simply gives up on his staple meal — much to his bereavement. “Now We’re Not Cooking With Gas” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid” — Season 11, Episode 7

The Belchers try to cheer up middle child Gene when he’s unable to eat Thanksgiving dinner due to a nasty flu. To distract him, his siblings recount Thanksgiving-related tales about food as part of this season 11 anthology episode. “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Stuck in the Kitchen with You” — Season 12, Episode 8

Bob mans the kitchen of a retirement home in “Stuck in the Kitchen with You,” forgoing his eagerness to make a maple syrup for his family in service of the Seymour’s Bay community. The Belcher kids put on a parade for the retirees, and Bob learns that he might not be the kitchen wizard he once thought. “Stuck in the Kitchen with You” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Putts-giving” — Season 13, Episode 8

Bob and the gang head to a mini golf course on Thanksgiving morning in “Putts Giving.” Naturally, Linda takes her competitiveness to new heights, and the children destroy one of the putt putt courses. “Putts-giving” is available to stream on Disney Plus.