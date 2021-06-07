Home / tv

The Boys Fans Freaking Out Over First Look At Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy

By 59 mins ago
What if Captain America… was a bit of a dick?

That’s probably the best way to sum up Soldier Boy, who will be played by Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles in season 3 of Amazon’s smash hit comic book adaptation The Boys. It would be an understatement to say that showrunner Eric Kripke has done an interesting and often alarming job in dealing with Homelander, the source material’s twisted spin on Superman, so the idea of him heading down the jingoistic route with his old collaborator is a tantalizing prospect.

It’s unclear how rigidly The Boys will adhere to Soldier Boy’s origins on the printed page, where he was created by Vought during World War II to help turn the tide against the Nazis. However, Billy Butcher remains adamant that he never actually fought in the war, while he’s positioned as the leader of Supe squad Payback but really wants to be part of the Seven, and in what would be a rarity for the R-rated series, he doesn’t use foul language, either, and sort of sits out the hardcore Herogasm story.

Regardless of how faithful the translation turns out to be, the first look at Ackles in full costume is going down a storm with fans online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Boys Reveals First Official Look At Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy
It’s almost worrying to hear how everyone involved in season 3 of The Boys is throwing around adjectives like bigger, wilder, crazier, bloodier and more insane, because things have gotten pretty extreme over the first two runs. Then again, it’s officially one of the most popular shows on either television or streaming looking at the last batch of ratings, so upping the ante is to be expected.

Source: Twitter

