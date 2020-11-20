Charlize Theron Reportedly Eyed For Netflix’s Silent Hill Show

As unlikely as it may seem, given Konami’s apparent apathy towards Silent Hill, fans of the dormant series have reason, however small, to hope.

For those not aware, several rumors circulating online over the last few months suggest Sony has struck a deal with the aforementioned publisher to resurrect the survival horror franchise on PlayStation 5. Those suspicions have only been compounded further by artists and designers who worked on previous entries after self-confirming their involvement in an unnamed, unannounced project. The official byline from Konami, of course, is predictably vague and noncommittal, with the company’s last official statement essentially amounting to acknowledgement of fans’ continued interest and loyalty and nothing else.

Assuming any of the above ultimately proves true, though, there’s a solid chance we’ll learn more at next month’s Game Awards. But for now, it looks as if Netflix is eager to get in on the action.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel is in the works, an Extraction sequel is in development and The Umbrella Academy is getting a third season, all of which were correct – say that the streaming platform is developing a Silent Hill show and, what’s more, is eyeing Charlize Theron to star. Whether the actress has actually been contacted or not is still unclear, but she’s wanted for the lead female role.

Plot details and the like are currently under wraps, but if the company is going after someone like Theron, clearly they’re aiming high when it comes to talent. And should she end up signing on, you can be sure that the Silent Hill show will pick up some significant momentum.

Tell us, though, are you into the idea of seeing a streaming series based on the property? Let us know down below.