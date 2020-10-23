Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Creator Teases Big Announcement Coming Soon

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans were left distraught when Netflix announced that the upcoming fourth season would be the last. The news was made even more painful when showrunner and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed he had been working on plans for the much-anticipated crossover with The CW’s Riverdale.

The final eight episodes are due to air between now and the end of the year and up until this point, the most we could expect was that they’d close out the show in a broadly satisfying manner. But now, Aguirre-Sacasa has teased that there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.

This week, he made an Instagram post to mark the birthday of Chance Perdomo (who plays Ambrose Spellman), releasing a picture of him and Kiernan Shipka from the first day of shooting. He also accompanied it with a tease that said:

“Is Chance’s birthday a good enough reason to tease that some extremely wicked #SabrinaNetflix news is coming very, very soon??”

So, what could this be? It’s probably too much to conclude that Netflix has granted Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a reprieve from cancellation and it’ll get new episodes. However, perhaps a one-off extended special to wrap up the show’s story might not be too far outside the realm of possibility. Other than that, there’s a small chance that the platform could allow another network to pick it up, with The CW the most likely new home given that it already airs sister series Riverdale.

The post may also be related to Aguirre-Sacasa making some kind of announcement related to the comics, though that wouldn’t come as much of a surprise as most had foreseen him wrapping up the story there. For now, fans of the series (myself among them) are keeping our fingers crossed (and maybe burning a little sage) in the hope that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has life in it yet.