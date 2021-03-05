Chris Evans Explains Why Sam Wilson Is The Right Choice To Be Captain America

Today marks the final episode of WandaVision, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t have to wait too long for more new content. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in just two weeks and promises a return to much more familiar action-packed turf than the reality-bending mystery surrounding WestView.

Knowing how the internet operates, though, the same folks who blasted the first few episodes of WandaVision for being boring before the story found its groove will probably decry The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for being unimaginative, given that it looks to follow the template set by the blockbuster movies by teaming up two familiar faces and sending them on a globetrotting adventure packed with witty banter, sharp one-liners and explosive set pieces.

But we digress. Anthony Mackie can try and kid us all he wants, but it’s clear that Sam Wilson will end up as the MCU’s Captain America sooner rather than later. It might not happen by the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps up, and the rumored return of Chris Evans to the fold has thrown another spanner in the works, but Sam is guaranteed to eventually suit up in all his star-spangled glory.

In fact, in a new interview, Evans explained why Sam is the ideal candidate to inherit both the shield and mantle from Steve Rogers, and it’s all to do with how he’s quietly become one of the most reliable supporting players in the entire franchise.

“He’s proven his courage, loyalty and reliability over multiple films. Sam has given so much, and he’s also lost a lot too. He believes in something bigger than himself, and that type of humility is necessary to carry the shield.”

The Falcon and the Winter Solider looks epic in terms of scale, but the driving force of the narrative is all about legacy, and Sam knows he’s got some pretty big shoes to fill if he wants to be the MCU’s resident Captain America on a permanent basis.