Having been forced to delay the entire slate of Phase Four projects, Marvel Studios are looking to make up for lost time, with multiple movies and TV shows currently in various stages of development now. Black Widow has been ready for months and is just sitting on the shelf awaiting release, and WandaVision arrives on Disney Plus in January to kick off the franchise’s small screen expansion.

Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, meanwhile, have wrapped and entered post-production, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finished shooting in October and Loki is expected to call it a day at some point in the next couple of weeks. But that’s not all, as Thor: Love and Thunder starts shooting next month in Australia, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are both in front of cameras as we speak, and Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are also well underway.

In fact, some new set photos for the latter have now arrived online and as you can see below, they feature what appears to be Ben Sakamoto (Cooper Barton), Ava Russo (Lila Barton), and Cade Woodward (Nathanial Barton), meaning Clint’s kids who we last saw in Endgame will be showing up.

📸 Jeremy Renner is seen filming #Hawkeye in Midtown in New York. Untagged HQ photos arrive later. pic.twitter.com/hZQshfkCUU — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) December 4, 2020

The cast of Hawkeye added six new faces the other day including Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga as Kate Bishop’s mother, as well as several supporting characters that comic book fans will recognize. Kevin Feige is a very busy man overseeing so many simultaneous shoots, but at least there doesn’t seem to be any more delays after the MCU was forced to go on hiatus by the Coronavirus pandemic, and based on the sheer volume of content alone, the franchise is set to deliver plenty of new and exciting adventures over the next couple of years on both the big screen and Disney Plus.