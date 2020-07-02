Everything We Know So Far About The Crown Season 4

We got some more casting news on The Crown season 5 today, with the announcement that Leslie Manville will be the third actress to play Princess Margaret in Netflix’s royal drama, opposite Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. While it will be interesting to see how the rest of the cast for the final iteration of the show comes together, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Don’t forget, we have season 4 still to arrive.

Following on from season 3, The Crown season 4 will see the return of Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowden, Josh O’Connor as Princes Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Ann and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles. New cast members joining them for this next run include Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Geoffrey Breton as Mark Phillips.

As it covers the late 70s and the 1980s, we can expect season 4 to tackle many significant moments of the Queen’s reign and in world history. For instance, the attempts made on her life in 1981, the rise of the IRA, the assassination of Louis Mountbatten, the Falklands War, Ronald Regan’s administration, the marriage of Charles and Diana and the birth of their children, Princes William and Harry.

Unlike so many upcoming TV series, season 4 managed to narrowly avoid being delayed by the pandemic, with production wrapping up in March, just days before quarantine took effect. It’s possible the lockdown has caused problems with the post-production side of things, but as far as we know, it’s managed to escape through the crisis unscathed.

This means that it will likely be able to follow the show’s typical release pattern. Though no announcement has been made as yet, we can infer that The Crown season 4 will drop on Netflix this December, as per previous years. And as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.