The CW’s Reportedly Looking For A New Green Arrow

While Stephen Amell’s departure as the Green Arrow from The CW’s multiverse of DC superheroes in the eighth and final season of Arrow seemed to be all but the end of an era, the network is pretty adamant on riding this success wave for as long as they can.

Indeed, while “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” brought many a character’s stories on the Arrowverse to a close as the biggest crossover event in the history of television, the producers aren’t giving up on this interconnected multimedia narrative just yet. And yes, Kara Zor-El’s Girl of Steel will soon follow in Oliver Queen’s footsteps by giving up the mantle and the cape, but it’s also worth noting that the company has already come up with another series to take Supergirl‘s place, one that’s already managed to garner some acclaim.

Going beyond that, though, we always knew the legacy of Amell’s green-hooded vigilante would live on one way or another. The original plan was for Mia Smoak to take over in Green Arrow and the Canaries, a spinoff show that The CW ultimately canceled. But apparently, they’re still willing to give the prospects of a different Green Arrow another chance.

According to a new report by insider Daniel Richtman, who shared the scoop on his Patreon page, the network is looking for someone to replace Oliver and take over the mantle in their shared fictional universe, though there are no further details available at the moment.

If there’s anything that Arrow proved in its long and tumultuous run, it’s that the story of Oliver Queen is way more grounded and relatable compared to the rest of the CW’s heroes, which, in retrospect, also gave way to several highly acclaimed seasons throughout its 8-year narrative.

Tell us, though, do you think the franchise needs another Green Arrow in future outings? Sound off below.