Darth Vader Prequel Show May Flesh Out The Clone Wars’ Story

After the success of The Mandalorian and a post-Rise of Skywalker break for Star Wars on the big screen, the franchise’s future lies on Disney Plus. Confirmed as incoming are a new season of The Clone Wars, an Obi-Wan show with Ewan McGregor returning to the part and a series about the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One. But beyond that, all sorts of things are being considered, with a strongly rumored Darth Maul show, a project about Lando Calrissian and his daughter Jannah and, perhaps most intriguing of all, a Darth Vader series.

Over the summer, we told you that Lucasfilm were actively exploring the prospect and at the time, the format was rumored to be split between Vader’s life after his fight with Obi-Wan and encasement in armor and flashbacks to his battles as a Jedi Knight during the Clone Wars. But now we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us all those Rise of Skywalker spoilers which ended up being right, like [SPOILERS] is a traitor, Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] and [SPOILERS] is Rey’s new trainer, among many others – that things have been somewhat modified. Now, it seems most of the show will actually take place during the Clone Wars and feature Ahsoka Tano alongside Hayden Christensen’s Anakin.

It’s unclear when exactly during the Clone Wars it’ll be set, but we’ve been told it won’t be after the upcoming season. Instead, it’ll take place at some point before and flesh out a lot of the stuff we’ve already seen in the show. And as for the Vader portion, well, it appears that won’t be as substantial, with the scenes of the iconic villain mostly just being him recalling his past and recounting those events.

Finally, we’re told that there’ll be a flashback in the Obi-Wan show featuring Christensen that’ll set up and plant the seeds for this particular project. Again, details of what exactly we’ll see are hazy, but this lines up with the intel we heard last week, when we told you Anakin would pop up for a cameo in the Kenobi series.

So in short, this Darth Vader prequel show coming to Disney Plus will mostly take place during the Clone Wars and focus on Anakin and Ahsoka, while we’ll also get brief moments of the titular villain as well, recounting his past and telling his story. And while it sounds like things are only in the earliest stages of development here given how much we still don’t know, this information comes to us from the same sources who also told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan way back in May, so we’ve no reason to doubt it.