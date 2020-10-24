New Falcon And Winter Soldier Theory Says A Forgotten MCU Character May Return

Even though there’s been no shortage of set photos making their way online over the last six or seven months, Marvel Studios are keeping plot details for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier firmly under wraps, which is proving to be infuriating for the fans that have already seen the Disney Plus exclusive delayed until 2021.

So far, all we know is that Sam and Bucky will be up against the returning Zemo, with speculation pointing in the direction of the villain assembling the Thunderbolts to do his bidding. Writer Derek Kolstad recently dropped the intriguing hint that some characters from the very earliest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies could return, and a new theory has put forward a prime candidate.

As per the theory, Captain America: The First Avenger‘s Dum Dum Dugan could be one of the names in question. The mustachioed Howling Commando was played by Neal McDonough, who went on to reprise the role in episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter. As a former associate of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, it wouldn’t be too difficult to imagine the title duo tracking him down.

A Familiar Villain Returns In New The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course he’d be pretty old by now, but Dugan is one of the few remaining characters in the MCU with a direct connection to Bucky’s past, and could be used as a way to add more layers and depth to his backstory while also informing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s central narrative.

Isiah Bradley is also rumored to appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and if Dum Dum Dugan also shows up then that provides two veterans with extensive knowledge of both Steve Rogers and the super soldier program, and they could deliver some sage wisdom as Sam gets to grips with the weight of carrying the shield.