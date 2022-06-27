Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced several new characters into live-action or into the Star Wars galaxy as a whole, with Reva becoming an icon from the show, but fans have been wondering why she was so easy to defeat.

Played by Moses Ingram, the character plays a crucial role in the show’s themes of redemption. Before the former Jedi youngling restored the balance back in her life she had to do some fairly awful things in order to secure her revenge. When she attempts to betray Darth Vader in the fifth episode of the Disney Plus series, she is merely toyed with by the Sith Lord.

The fallen status of both Anakin Skywalker and Reva is of importance here, as fans think it might play a crucial role in why Reva was taken out with such ease by Vader, and seemingly dumbfounded by the Grand Inquisitor’s return. Her origin and original training led to her downfall, as a new fan theory has pointed out.

Posted by /u/blunted007 on /r/FanTheories, the user seems to have worked it all out.

Reva’s training at the Jedi Temple was cut short due to Vader’s murderous rampage of Jedi and younglings, so she was never able to get a complete grasp of the Force, according to this theory. The Vader duel also shows a much more wizard-like element of the Force, with someone as strong as Vader just toying with her.

Vader’s a big fan of doing this to force-users with limited training — look no further than his first duel with Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back. As for Reva, she gets her clarity at the end of the first season of Obi-Wan and could end up being a secondary protagonist when the show goes for its inevitable second season.

Reva was the subject of countless fan theories during the first season’s run, with claims she was anything from a Rebellion spy to a canon version of a Legends character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.