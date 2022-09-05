HBO’s House of the Dragon has brought back the Game of Thrones magic. A second season has been ordered, but, recently, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik revealed he was relinquishing his duties due to exhaustion and one star is very sad because of it.

Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon on the show, reveals his sentiments in a new article published by Entertainment Weekly today. He says he was informed of the news by the project’s other showrunner Ryan Condal, respects the decision of Sapochnik and ultimately knows he will be fine because he is a talented person in a lot of areas, but health is paramount in life.

“We have this English phrase ‘gutted.’ And it’s Miguel’s decision. So, I was disappointed …. he had to direct and do his own bits, obviously his own episodes. And then, of course, he has to overlook the whole thing, make sure the look is still in line with the whole story. I think they’re still right now cutting the last couple of episodes, so it’s a huge amount. While personally I’m disappointed, because I think he has a great artistic vision, I understand, for the good of his health, he’s got to take a break.”

'House of the Dragon' Season One Episode One

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Michael Carter as King Jaehaerys Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

Sapochnik will just be involved as an executive producer on the series in the future. He also has a first-look deal with HBO to develop other ideas. House of the Dragon airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max Sundays, will soon undergo a time jump which will see several roles recast with older actors and some heavy-hitting celebrities are rumored to be eyed for the next season’s story.

As well, the show has sparked a number of memes and has drawn lines between fandoms who are and have been debating whether it is better than The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Some say the spinoff show looks like an afternoon special in comparison to Amazon’s $1 billion behemoth while others say the Tolkien tale is overcrowded and lacks any kind of focus.

Conversations will continue as more seasons come, though George R.R. Martin has said neither is in competition.