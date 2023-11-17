How long does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ film for? The show’s shooting schedule, explained

Although Bachelor In Paradise has been gracing our television screens since its premiere on September 28, and now preparing for its conclusion on December 7, it turns out that the flames between these eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes were ignited far before then…

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor in Paradise began in 2014, bringing together individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around (or even their second time around — we’re talking about you, Rachel), meeting on the beautiful shores of Sayulita, Mexico to try and find their happily ever after.

In a format similar to that of Love Island, individuals couple up with each other rose ceremony after rose ceremony during Bachelor in Paradise, and with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match are eliminated. Since the premiere of season 9, we have lost some of Bachelor Nation‘s most beloved members — from Sean McLaughlin to John Buresh to Davia Bunch and beyond — ultimately leaving the beach single.

While the entire process of Bachelor In Paradise might sound a bit wacky, some of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation found love with one another on Bachelor in Paradise, such as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, and more.

With three strong couples rumored to last beyond the beach — Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, and Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock — how long did these couples have for their connections to blossom within Paradise?

Keep scrolling to find out the hit competition show’s shooting schedule, as well as when exactly season 9 was filmed…

How long does Bachelor in Paradise film for?

Photo via ABC

According to Hidden Remote, filming for Bachelor in Paradise season 9 ran from June 6 to June 23, making the duration a total of 18 days — how wild is that?

This extremely short shooting schedule was likely was a disadvantage to the The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums who hit the beach, making the longest possible time anyone had to go from their first date to an engagement only about two and a half weeks. No wonder so many of these couples were unable to commit to one another!

According to Reality Steve — the Bachelor Nation encyclopedia in human form — the Bachelor In Paradise shooting schedule this summer was longer than Hidden Remote had reported, but not by very much…

Mentioned in a “Daily Roundup” podcast episode on May 26, “Bachelor in Paradise starts filming the same time it does every year, basically the 6th/7th of June,” adding that the show will film anywhere between 21 days and 24 days. Nonetheless, that is still a exceptionally short amount of time to get to know someone!

With season 9 starting to dwindle down, pour yourself a margarita and tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC — with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — to see what happens with the remaining couples.