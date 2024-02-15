How old is Jess Edwards from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

If you have been keeping up with The Bachelor since its premiere on January 22, chances are Jess Edwards has caught your eye, becoming one of the most notable contestants of season 28 with her spunk and Southern charm.

After showing some controversial behavior on night one — sharing a “smoochie poo” with Joey Graziadei and then proceeding to tell the whole house, as well as stealing time away from contestant Taylor Wiens — Jess quickly became one of the most polarizing personalities of the beloved competition series, but that did not hinder her connection with Joey whatsoever.

Despite the drama she might have caused on night one, Jess and Joey have built a connection with one another nonetheless, securing the first kiss of the season, a group date rose, and now her spot in the top ten. While things sound like smooth sailing between the two lovebirds, Jess has failed to receive a one-on-one with the Pennsylvania native thus far, with her relationship seemingly falling behind contestants like Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and more as of late.

Since Jess has has little to no one-on-one time, fans of The Bachelor franchise have not gotten to know her on a deeper level — resulting in dozens and dozens of questions about the Tennessee native — but fortunately, we got you covered.

One of the most frequently asked questions has to do with her age, and we finally have an answer. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself just how old Jess Edwards is…

Jess Edwards is 24 years old

Born on March 10, 1999, Jess Edwards is 24 years old as of February 15, 2024.

Oh her most recent birthday, Jess took to Instagram to celebrate her special day, posing outside — on what looks like a rooftop — in a white cowboy boots, a sheer dress with cutouts, and a Prada necklace. She accompanied this photo with the caption, “twenty-four candles on the cake this year pls,” garnering dozens of comments from her friends and family. How sweet is that?

Given that Jess and Joey have four-year age difference, could she be too young for the tennis professional, or will they be a perfect match (no pun intended) after all? To find out for yourself where the pair goes from here, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Seemingly reaching her breaking point in episode 5 of the beloved competition series — screaming at Maria Georgas and telling her to “shut the f**k up” — who knows what the future has in store for Jess as far as the drama goes…