How to steal ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson’s style: 5 of her best dresses, detailed

Joey Grazaidei is down to his final four women — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — on The Bachelor season 28, and it is safe to say that each and every individual is equally as beautiful as their competition. The Pennsylvania native could not have had a better bunch of girls heading into the highly-anticipated hometown dates!

While all four women are drop dead gorgeous, each individual has their own style that varies from their fellow contestants. One Bachelor star’s fashion sense has stuck out to us in particular ever since night one, Kelsey Anderson, consistently experimenting with bold and beautiful colors on the beloved competition series.

Want to steal Kelsey’s style for yourself? Fortunately, we got you covered, pinpointing where you can purchase five of her looks that were nothing short of spectacular during her stint on the show. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Episode 1 — $162 at Oh Polly

Images via ABC/Oh Polly

Upon exiting the limo, Kelsey sure made a splash, rocking the Daleyza Embellished Strapless Evening Gown in sage green for her debut on The Bachelor. “Cut to a maxi length with a decolletage exposing bandeau neckline, the Daleyza evening gown is a sleek silhouette complete with fully adorned crystal embellishment and supportive side boning that accentuates your shape,” Oh Polly describes the piece, which can be purchased in four different colors for $162, respectively.

Episode 2 — $145 at Revolve

Images via @_kelsey_anderson on Instagram/Revolve

Norma Kamali is one of the best designers in the business, and the Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown is no exception. Available in a wide range of colors via Revolve — with the 25-year-old rocking the powder blue hue — this dress can be purchased for $145 if you want to look as gorgeous as the one and only Kelsey Anderson.

Episode 3 — $89 at Lulus

Images via @bachelornation on TikTok/Lulus

“Sleek woven satin jacquard, with an elegant rose pattern embossed throughout, shapes a straight strapless neckline (with hidden no-slip strips) and a fitted, seamed bodice. High waist tops the cascading A-line maxi skirt before it ends with a sultry thigh-high side slit,” Lulus describes the Made to Marvel Satin Jacquard Strapless Maxi Dress in emerald green, and we could not be more obsessed if we tried. Available for $89, this dress is equally as stunning as it is affordable!

Episode 4 — $84.99 at ASOS

Images via @jenntranx on Instagram/ASOS

Kelsey looked like Belle from Beauty and the Beast in the Satin Wrap Maxi Dress With Hi Low Hem in lemon yellow from ASOS, which flattered her figure beautifully. While it was originally $84.99, this dress can now be purchased for only $55.24 if you want to twin with the Louisiana native.

Episode 7 — $111 at ASOS

Images via @daisyykent on Instagram/ASOS

Worn for the rose ceremony during episode 7 of The Bachelor, Kelsey’s black and white look was just oh-so classy. We pinpointed this dress as the Vesper Contrast Halterneck Maxi Dress in black and white, which can be purchased via ASOS for $55.50 as opposed to the original price of $111.

It looks like Kelsey was ballin’ on a budget during her stint on the show, and we do not blame her whatsoever. Being on The Bachelor is expensive!

What will Kelsey rock at the rose ceremony tonight (March 4)? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself whether or not project manager Kelsey is the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday evening on ABC. With the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey inching closer and closer, you will definitely want to keep your eyes and ears peeled.