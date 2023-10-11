Sexism in the sixties was everywhere, but surely someone as special as Elizabeth Zott would have persevered, if she was real.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Apple TV’s upcoming series Lessons in Chemistry

After racking up positive early critical reviews, Apple TV’s Lessons in Chemistry is set to debut this week on the streaming service. In this adaptation of the best-selling debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, Brie Larson takes on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a scientifically minded genius who battles sexism in post-war America, from jealous and bigoted colleagues to other women determined to keep her down.

After being driven out of academia by a creep of a boss, Zott finds herself the darling of the nation as she starts a chemistry-based cooking show, teaching the downtrodden housewives of America more than just great recipes in the process.

As anybody who’s read the book will tell you, the story is utterly heartbreaking yet life-affirming at the same time. It’s even received high praise from some huge literary names. But is this against the odds tale from real life, or is it complete fiction? Read ahead to find out if Lessons in Chemistry is based on a true story.

Is Lessons in Chemistry based on a true story?

Photo via Apple TV Plus

The short answer is that no, Lessons in Chemistry isn’t based on a true story. However, several elements of the plot and Elizabeth’s character are based on things that actually happened to author Bonnie Garmus, and there are lots of historical examples of the accomplishments of women being ignored in recent history (like, how we rightfully give a lot of credit to Alan Turing for cracking the enigma code, but seem to ignore the numerous women involved in that project. And the women involved in the early stages of computing. We could go on, but you get the picture).

In terms of elements of the story that are taken from Garmus’ life, the writer has confirmed that Zott’s love of rowing, a major throughline in the book, stems from her own obsession with the sport. The central idea of a man taking credit for Zott’s work is also borrowed from Garmus’ time in marketing when a male colleague stole her idea and was rewarded for it. With that said, if you’ve ever been a woman in a professional environment, or if you’re just a man who pays the slightest bit of attention, you’ll know this isn’t an outcome that’s unique to Garmus.

The opposition that Zott faces throughout the novel is also very much grounded in reality. Although the suffragettes won the vote in America decades prior to when the novel is set, gender equality was still very much a pipe dream for most women in the States at that point, even though women had proven they could take on every kind of work thanks to their vital efforts during the war. It was the sort of time when Andrew Tate would have been seen as a moderate, and lots of women fighting against equal rights. To put it bluntly, it wasn’t just an uphill struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in academia in those days, but a sheer cliff face — even for someone as seemingly perfect as Zott.

Sadly, though, there was no Supper at Six cooking show, and Elizabeth Zott wasn’t a real person. Her struggles, however, very much were real, which is something to keep in mind as you enjoy the new series.