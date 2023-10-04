Is Sabine Wren a Jedi?

The final episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka has finally come to Disney Plus, and with it a much-needed clarification on Sabine Wren’s status as a Jedi. The decision to make the Natasha Liu Bordizzo‘s character Force-sensitive rubbed plenty of fans the wrong way, but the consensus post hoc has been fairly positive. Despite fan fears that Sabine would end up another Mary-Sue like Rey, the series has shown us over its pitiful 8-episode run that, much like sexuality, the Force is a spectrum, but Jedi is a state of mind.

Sabine’s Force Sensitivity

Image via Lucasfilm

Fans of Star Wars: Rebels were certainly surprised to hear that Sabine had Jedi potential. Throughout the series four-season run the Mandalorian was shown doing some pretty awe-inspiring things, but none of them seemed to revolve around typical Jedi faire, besides her brief period of time training under Kanan Jarrus. Before the Jedi order, there were plenty of religions dedicated to the Force. Even after the rise of the Empire, monks in The Guardians of the Wills, like Rogue One’s Chirrut Îmwe, were firm believers in the power of the Force.

Ahsoka has shown that, though Sabine really has to work for her skills, the Force is much more than latent inside of her. With the background established in the prequel trilogy, we know that midi-cholorians reside in all living things, and that Force users have higher concentrations of the microorganisms. While someone like Anakin Skywalker has an abundance of midi-cholorians allowing for strong control of the Force, Sabine Wren likely has far fewer, resulting in weaker abilities. Likewise, Ahsoka’s lack of faith in her padawan after the destruction of Mandalore likely led to a lack of confidence in the Force for Sabine, and a determination to let her skills fade.

Throughout the season, Sabine has shown limited control of the Force, barely able to shift cups or sense danger, and even Huyang mentions that she is the worst Force control he has ever seen. It seems like some of Sabine’s confidence issues might be linked to the missing Ezra Bridger. After finding him in episode six, her grasp on the Force has quadrupled. Barely two episodes later, Sabine is much more confident in her ability and is even able to launch Ezra several dozen feet onto the deck of a Thrawn’s ship, The Chimera.

Ahsoka confirms Sabine’s Jedi status

Sabine comes to Ahsoka’s rescue

Ahsoka tells Sabine that, “Being a Jedi isn’t about wielding a lightsaber,” beyond the ability to wield a lightsaber or use the Force, a Jedi is a force of good and Sabine is one of the best. The ancient order was founded to keep peace in the system, stepping in to mediate small-scale disruptions and assist the galaxy where they could. Sabine has been working towards the liberation of the galaxy since she was just a teenager, and regularly makes selfless decisions for those she loves, and even those she has never met. With Ahsoka actively teaching the Mandalorian the ways of the Jedi, even if she is doing it atypically, there is little barring Sabine from holding the coveted title.

If her mild force abilities, status as a padawan, and drive to do what she believes is right aren’t enough then take it from Starwars.com, which refers to the trio as, “Our three Jedi Heroes.” Sabine might not go down in history as the next Tarre Viszla, but there is no gatekeeping her status as a Jedi, she may never embrace the title, but just like her master before her, Sabine is a Jedi, through and through.