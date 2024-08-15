‘It bugged me’: Learning that the best part of ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 6 was staged leaves Bachelor Nation questioning everything about the show

The Bachelorette season 21, episode 6 was surely an episode for the history books, with leading lady Jenn Tran eliminating one of the biggest villains Bachelor Nation has ever seen (AKA Sam McKinney) in the most badass way imaginable. Jenn showed fans of the Bachelor franchise that she will never settle for less than what she deserves, and we could not be happier for the New Jersey native!

Almost instantaneously after receiving the coveted First Impression Rose, red flags began to emerge surrounding Sam M. that had all of Bachelor Nation questioning whether or not he is truly husband material. Notably feuding with fan-favorite Devin Strader simply for letting his freak flag fly, poking fun at Sam Nejad for pouring his heart out, and more — even threatening to push Jenn off of a skyscraper during their one-on-one date (yup, you read that right) — Sam M. proved to be a not-so great guy, with his red flags finally being recognized by Jenn in episode 6.

After a group date at an iHeartRadio station in Seattle — where Sam M. was overly sexual, showed no depth, and even admitted that he wished the Bachelorette was either Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas from The Bachelor season 28 instead (yikes) — Jenn had had enough. Paying Sam M. an unexpected visit by barging into his room before the Rose Ceremony, and allegedly catching all of the men off guard, she sent the South Carolina native packing in a moment that had all of Bachelor Nation on their feet:

Jenn busting down Sam M’s door to go dump him I KNOW THATS RIGHT #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/owVs29U1N8 — vanessa (@assenavmarie) August 13, 2024

While it was certainly a moment to remember, it looks like things were staged to have some sort of dramatic effect. In fact, Reality Steve reported that the entire encounter was not 100 percent truthful, starting with the timeline of the events that occurred that fateful day:

“Jenn was fully dressed in her outfit that she’s wearing to the rose ceremony. When she went into the guy’s room looking for Sam, most of them were dressed, but then Jonathon was still in workout clothes, so I don’t know how many hours before the rose ceremony that particular visit was.”

While the timing of the oh-so savage dumping is definitely raising some serious questions — with Jenn dressed to impress and her men rocking their finest loungewear and athleisure — the nature of the dumping is also as confusing as can be. According to the Bachelor Nation blogger yet again, there is no way that Jenn needed to go from room to room looking for Sam, as producers always know which rooms which men are residing in during their stint on the show. With the behind-the-scenes team seemingly making things harder on the PA student turned Bachelorette, Reality Steve spilled some serious tea, stating that the whole encounter “bugged him” as a viewer:

“I understand this was done for television purposes, so they could have this in the trailer of Jenn walking through the hallways of a hotel and opening a door and nobody knowing at that point who she’s going to see or where it took place… It was unnecessary, because producers knew exactly where Sam was. She didn’t need to go into one room and ask where Sam was, and then go into another room and ask where Sam was. A producer could have said he’s in room 401.”

He continued, getting riled up:

“It’s just a minor thing, but it bugged me, because I know that scene was shot and I know they didn’t tell her what room Sam was in, just so they could use that footage in the pre-season trailer to get people going, ‘Ooh, look at what she’s doing. She’s going to a room because she’s upset or whatever,’ and it ended up being for the seventh place guy. It’s like, ‘Come on, help her out. Tell her what room the guy’s in.’”

If this particular situation was manipulated by producers, we cannot help but wonder what else has been fabricated on The Bachelorette season 21, as well as any previous seasons as well.

Is Jenn actually making decisions as to who goes home on The Bachelorette?

Is the whole show a lie?

IS LOVE EVEN REAL?

Needless to say, we just have soooo many questions….

Nonetheless, to catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21, tune into ABC each and every Monday at 8pm ET/PT. With just four men remaining — Marcus Shoberg, Jonathon Johnson, Devin Strader, and Jeremy Simon — and a huge decision to make, the next few episodes are certain to be tumultuous for Jenn, and we are eager to see them unfold!

