Izzy Gleicher and her girlfriend dress up as fellow ‘Big Brother 25’ houseguests for Halloween, and their costume is just too good

If you have been keeping up with Big Brother 25, chances are the one and only Izzy Gleicher lives rent free in your head…

Despite being evicted on day 44, failing to make it to the jury house, Izzy made quite the impression on viewers and her fellow houseguests alike, likely due to her rambunctious personality and feud with Cameron Hardin throughout her time in the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles).

Even outside of the game, Izzy is still cracking up Big Brother superfans across the country!

Shocking Big Brother superfans across the globe, Izzy Gleicher and her girlfriend, Paige Seber, dressed up as the most iconic showmance of Big Brother 25, Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez, for Halloween – how hilarious is that?

For the costume itself, Izzy dressed from head to toe in red, white, and blue, ultimately representing America. She didn’t need to have her signature brown curls to get the point across!

As for the other half, Paige absolutely nailed her Cory costume as well, wearing his iconic pink hat, pink shorts, Hawaiian shirt, and more. She even added a fake mustache to really bring the outfit together!

To caption an Instagram photo showcasing the costume, the former Big Brother 25 houseguest shared, “Happy Halloween from the ghosts of fun feeds past 🎃 COMERICA!!! 🇺🇸🍷🧈💕💕💕”

Naturally, this sent Big Brother superfans into a frenzy, garnering dozens and dozens of comments.

One fan commented, “AMERICORY WOULD LOVE THIS❤️😍”

Another wrote, “This is incredible! They are gonna love this! 😍 Can’t wait for the double date!”

Cory’s family even made an appearance in the comment section of the post, and their responses were just too good.

Cory’s brother, former Survivor 42 castaway, Zach Wurtenberger, commented, “Absolutely incredible.”

Cory’s mother wrote, “I knew we were going to be best friends from the first time I saw you and Cory have a conversation! 😂❤️😘”

As mentioned in the comment section of the post, when Cory and America get out of the jury house, they are sure to love this costume equally as much. It is safe to say that we will be keeping up with them on social media to be the first to see when their long-awaited double date occurs…

Until then, with just five houseguests remaining, who will take home the $750,000 cash prize at the end of Big Brother 25: Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, or Cirie Fields?

Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out for yourself. Things are starting to get wild…