Jesse Eisenberg Rumored To Be In Talks For Supergirl Project

Jesse Eisenberg recently admitted that he’d love to play Lex Luthor again if the opportunity were to come his way, which has suspiciously coincided with a number of rumors touting the divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice villain for a return to the DCEU.

The actor’s performance split fans down the middle, but there were clearly big plans in store for the eccentric head of LexCorp after Zack Snyder revealed he would have blown up Darkseid’s ship with a nuclear weapon in the third Justice League movie. As it stands, though, Eisenberg hasn’t been part of the franchise for four years and counting.

However, that hasn’t stopped Giant Freakin Robot from claiming the Academy Award nominee is in talks to return for a Supergirl project. We should point out that the purported episodic series focusing on Sasha Calle’s incoming DCEU debutant is itself only a rumor at this stage, so it’s more a case of piling speculation on top of scuttlebutt given that concrete facts and explicit details are non-existent.

Not only that, but since the beginning of August alone we’ve heard from GFR that Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor was returning to headline a solo movie, playing a substantial role in a Legion of Doom feature and teaming up with Jared Leto’s Joker. None of the above have been made official as of yet, so the Supergirl chatter should be filed in the rumor drawer until we hear word from Warner Bros. about Eisenberg’s future, or lack thereof.