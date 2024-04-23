If there’s one thing you can count on in reality television, and the Bravo-verse in particular, it’s the neverending overflow of drama.

At any given time and on any given series, there are headline-making moments that keep us collectively satiated, even when there’s no currently airing Real Housewives franchise (as is the case now, which is enough to make this writer weep).

The latest dose of Bravo drama comes somewhat courtesy of Real Housewives, following former-RHONY castmate Jill Zarin’s appearance on a recent episode of Below Deck. It’s a crossover similar to when Wolverine’s upcoming team-up with Deadpool, only with far less CGI.

So, what did Zarin get up to on Below Deck that’s causing such a stir?

Jill Zarin’s ‘Below Deck’ episode, explained

Jill Zarin, who appeared on the pre-reboot version of RHONY from seasons one to three, popped up again in the Bravo-verse as one of the guests onboard a Below Deck charter. It’s worth noting that Zarin was not the primary guest, but simply included in the party of the broader group, though her demands seemed to indicate otherwise.

One of many complaints issued by Zarin included the size and shape of the ice, the temperature of her Diet Coke, and the lack of toiletries provided in the yacht’s bathrooms. She also demanded that food be available throughout the whole day, and complained about having to wait for her meals to arrive. Later, Zarin suggested that the guests be given a bell to notify the crew when they need something, catching the frustration of the deckhands.

One dissenter was Stewardess Barbie Pascual, who remarked in a confessional that Zarin’s demands were “overwhelming,” before describing her as “a freeloading guest who is extremely demanding.” Elsewhere, the yacht’s chef, Anthony Iracane, said Zarin was “taking over the boat,” and later said he “hated this f***ing Housewife so much.”

For his part, Captain Lee weighed in on the drama off-screen, appearing on a podcast and saying Zarin’s attitude “stunk.” He also noted that the crew should have focused on the yacht’s primary guest, which wasn’t Zarin. Since this is Bravo, it wasn’t long before Zarin herself responded. In an interview with Us Weekly, Zarin said she thought the depiction of her on Below Deck was “one-sided” since she wasn’t given a confessional interview.

Zarin refuted claims that she was a freeloader since she had contributed money to the trip, and revealed that there were moments cut from the episodes that might’ve painted her in a better light. Zarin said Captain Kerry even gifted her a pair of pajamas, and described the crew’s comments about her as “awful.” In any case, there appears to be no bad blood between Zarin and the Below Deck crew, at least according to Zarin herself.

She said chief steward Fraser Olender apologized for the issues she raised during her trip, claiming that Olender asked to “stay in touch.” I guess that means it’s all water under the bridge, but given that this is Bravo, we expect tensions to flare up yet again in a matter of weeks.

