Jupiter’s Legacy Creator Teases Plans For Season 2

Mark Millar is no stranger to seeing his work getting turned into major feature films, having been responsible for the comic books that eventually resulted in big screen blockbusters Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, while his collaborations with artist Steve McNiven on Marvel’s Civil War and Old Man Logan served as the inspiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Captain America movie and Hugh Jackman’s swansong as Wolverine.

The Kingsman franchise might still be going strong with prequel The King’s Man set for release in December and plans in place for countless sequels, spinoffs and even TV shows, but Millar has since pitched up at Netflix after selling his Millarworld company to the streaming giant for over $30 million back in the summer of 2017.

Jupiter’s Legacy is the first project to come out of the partnership, and while the response from both subscribers and critics has been mixed, it’s currently the most-watched episodic title on the platform, and an effects-heavy superhero show with plenty of action, intrigue and mystery is virtually guaranteed to draw in a major audience regardless of what the reviews say.

In a new interview, Millar teased that he already knows where season 2 is heading, but he did admit that there won’t be anything official in place until the numbers come in and Netflix decides whether or not to renew Jupiter’s Legacy for another run.

We know where we’re going. I mean the books are a good template. You know, the books are all sitting there for us so … we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on hopefully, not to get too cocky, that the audience responds the way we think they will, but we feel good about it. Like we feel as if people are going to like this; the response so far has been amazing. So we really feel this has got a lot of likes, I think. So, yeah, we do. I mean, we talk privately all the time about what we’d like to do but nothing can be formal until we get our numbers.”

As The Irregulars has very recently shown, a big budget genre series that spends a lot of time in the Top 10 rankings is hardly insulated from cancellation, but you’d imagine that Jupiter’s Legacy will be back considering it would look like a huge blunder on Netflix’s part if they spent so much money on Millarworld only to can its very first effort after just eight episodes.