Kanan Jarrus Will Reportedly Appear In The Mandalorian

After the incredibly polarizing reactions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, as well as the news that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney Plus was facing a lengthy delay after production was shut down, the Star Wars fanbase seems to be more disenfranchised than ever. Having been burned by two movies in a row, Lucasfilm are having serious questions asked about their stewardship of the series under the Disney regime, although it seems like they still plan on forging ahead with further movies planned for release in the coming years.

For the time being at least, the future of Star Wars appears to lie on the small screen, and seems to be in good hands with Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian being enthusiastically received. The upcoming second season will both expand on that story and introduce some new characters, with Favreau dipping into the animated canon to give fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano her long-awaited live-action debut.

Since the news broke, there’s been constant speculation that more names from Star Wars Rebels could potentially turn up in The Mandalorian, including Mara Jade and Ezra Bridger. Not only that, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who initially told us about Ahsoka appearing in the show months ago – that Kanan Jarrus could be the next animated character to make the jump to live-action.

According to our intel, Lucasfilm have plans for the Jedi who survived Order 66 to appear in either season 2 or 3 of The Mandalorian, and they’re even considering the idea of having Freddie Prinze Jr. reprise the role, given the backlash from some quarters when it was announced that Ashley Eckstein was being replaced by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka.

Outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger already indicated that the world of The Mandalorian was being expanded with an eye to creating spinoffs for certain characters, and the introduction of Rebels characters into the show would certainly set things up for further adventures that run parallel to the story of Mando and Baby Yoda, while still remaining part of the same narrative universe.