Lady Sif Actress Teasing Possible MCU Return In Loki

After being established as a key member of the God of Thunder’s supporting cast in the first two Thor movies, Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif has yet to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite playing arguably the second most prominent female character in the Asgardian franchise behind Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and making a cameo appearance on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Sif wasn’t involved in Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok due to scheduling conflicts with Alexander’s TV show Blindspot.

Now that the series is over, though, after the finale aired back in July, the 36 year-old’s plate is clear, and the actress has stirred up rumors this week that she could be set for an imminent return to the MCU. Alexander recently posted a photo to social media revealing that she was on a plane to Atlanta, which is famously Marvel Studios’ home base where they shoot interiors for the majority of their productions.

Not only is Spider-Man 3 currently filming in the city, but Loki is also back in front of cameras having been delayed for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Given that the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive focuses on one of the most prominent residents of Asgard, it surely can’t be a coincidence that Alexander is now heading to the exact same location where director Kate Herron recently called action for the first time since March.

The actress has never ruled herself out from a return as Lady Sif, of course, and there’ve already been rumors making the rounds that she could be welcomed back into the fold for Love and Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo adventure doesn’t start shooting until early next year in Australia. Loki is bound to have a bit of connective tissue to the title character’s homeworld, though, so it makes complete narrative sense for Sif to show up in some capacity.