Latest Marvel News: A DCEU villain might be the MCU’s newest hero while Charlie Cox names the Defender he wants born again next

While we've yet to have another official casting announcement since Harrison Ford boarded the franchise as Red Hulk on Monday, a new rumor may have revealed an unexpected frontrunner to lead the Wonder Man Disney Plus series. Elsewhere, Charlie Cox has singled out the surprising Defenders co-star he wants to reunite with in the MCU, not to mention coming clean about his doubts he would ever don the horned helmet again.

A DC mainstay might be jumping ship to the MCU for Wonder Man

Image via Marvel Comics

Marvel fans were delighted when a Wonder Man show was announced this past summer, but outside of Ben Kingsley returning as Trevor Slattery, no casting details have been confirmed as yet. But a new rumor may have revealed that the studio has extended an offer to a certain DC veteran to play the title role of Simon Williams. Namely, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, familiar to superhero fans as both Aquaman‘s Black Manta and Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen. The actor isn’t known for his comic performances, but maybe he could be an inspired left-field choice for this character.

Daredevil star names the Defender he wants to return next

Image via Marvel Television

In the wake of Charlie Cox making his grand return to the MCU, fans are waiting on the rest of the heroes of the Defenders Saga to follow him back into the limelight. The She-Hulk guest star has specified one of his co-stars, in particular, though, as someone he’d like to work with again. Namely, Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing — the best thing about the otherwise disappointing Iron Fist. This isn’t the first time there have been calls for Colleen to return in her boyfriend Danny Rand’s stead.

The New World Order almost began early in She-Hulk

Images via Marvel Studios

Whatever your opinions about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it has to be said that it did a lot to expand the Hulk corner of the MCU. And yet it could’ve gone even further if the original plans had come to pass. EP Jessica Gao has unveiled that the Leader almost had a role, ahead of his planned comeback as the big villain of Captain America: New World Order. Well, I guess we’ve been waiting 14 years for Tim Blake Nelson to step up as the foe, so what’s a couple more, right?

Charlie Cox was convinced Vincent D’Onofrio was “delusional” for Daredevil revival hopes

Image via Marvel Television

Returning to the topic of Daredevil for a minute, it seems that while fans were determined not to let the Man Without Fear go without a fight, Charlie Cox was convinced his time as the character was done once his Netflix series was cancelled. In fact, the actor has admitted that when Vincent D’Onofrio would tell him how sure he was that Marvel would make a revival, he thought the Kingpin star was “delusional.” You know, that’s probably not something you want to say to Wilson Fisk’s face…

Drop back here tomorrow, Daredevil demons, for more of the latest Marvel news around.