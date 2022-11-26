Well, the festive season is officially here for Marvel fans now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has hit Disney Plus. And naturally the wholesome Christmas special is cornering the market on MCU news today, especially as it threw in a crazy, unexpected crossover and even teased that we could have another one of these treats next year. Elsewhere, the greatest legacy of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is identified, and it might not be what you expect.

Get ready for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to become a yearly tradition (we hope)

Photo via Marvel Studios

Over the past couple of months we’ve been treated to both the MCU’s first Halloween special and now its first-ever Christmas special, but are these to become an annual thing? That might just be the case as the Guardians special ended on a fun post-credits scene that took a page out of She-Hulk‘s playbook and saw Bradley Cooper’s Rocket break the fourth wall to tease that another seasonal outing for the cosmic team could be on the way. Here’s hoping for The Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Special!

So it looks like a massive franchise owned by Paramount is now part of the MCU

Image via Paramount

But the She-Hulk-channeling post-credits scene wasn’t the most surprising thing about the special. That honor may have to go to a throwaway gag that actually adds a whole other franchise from outside of the Disney sphere to the MCU’s canon. Yes, thanks to Drax picking a fight with a guy dressed like a GoBot, the Transformers now officially exist within the Marvel universe. And, naturally, the inhabitants of both fandoms have a lot of questions about this.

The Guardians of the Galaxy keep the spirit of the MCU’s least-loved movie alive

Image via Marvel Studios

Elsewhere in the Guardians special, Star-Lord and co. not only learned to embrace the Christmas spirit, they also kept the spirit of the most divisive MCU movie ever alive. An easily-missed Easter egg slotted into the special teases the latest in-universe film starring Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo – last seen in Eternals. Given that Marvel seems reluctant to greenlight a sequel to Chloe Zhao’s underperforming (although some would say underrated) epic, it’s possible these kinds of nods are all we’ll be getting from those heroes for a while.

She-Hulk showrunner celebrates the unapologetic horniness of the Jade Giantess

Photo via Marvel Studios

As we’ve already proven, the most notable element of She-Hulk is probably its fourth-wall breaking sense of humor, but showrunner Jessica Gao is actually most proud about another groundbreaking aspect of the superhero sitcom. Namely, its sheer, unrepentent horniness – which generally revolved around Jen Walters’ hot and steamy fling with Marvel’s original hornhead himself, Daredevil. Gao admitted that she loves this about the series and remains hopeful it’ll allow other MCU projects to — in her words — get “a little weird.”

Give us a visit tomorrow, galactic groupies, for another special selection of Marvel news.