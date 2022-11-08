Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’ is already mounting MCU milestones as ‘Eternals’ cliffhanger gains new significance

Coming off the back of a banner week for Marvel news, particularly in the casting department, we’re heading straight into another one as the new few days bring the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever worldwide. Nevertheless, things seem to have kicked off relatively lightly this Monday, although fans have been more creative than ever as they deduce that both the ending of Eternals and Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3 may have even bigger consequences than first thought.

Wakanda Forever‘s international premiere makes history right off the bat

This weekend saw Black Panther 2 make its global premiere, earning a major Marvel milestone in the process, as the ritzy affair in Lagos marked the very first time one of the studio’s movies had been introduced to the world in the Nigerian capital. The event was attended by the long-awaited sequel’s talented ensemble cast, including probable new Black Panther Letitia Wright, and Wakanda’s latest nemesis Tenoch Huerta, aka Namor. Not long to go now until it opens in cinemas everywhere.

The eternally mystifying ending of Eternals might just lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover ever

This past weekend also served as the one-year anniversary of the release of Eternals, that perennially divisive epic from director Chloe Zhao… And, you know what, we’re still waiting to find out what the heck’s happening with Arishem’s gigantic calcified corpse sticking out of the planet. The latest conversation about the plot hole, however, has led to a wild theory that this confirmed existence of Celestials could lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover ever, between the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals. You heard it here first.

Eternals 2? Who cares! This star of the movie is hoping for a different type of comeback

And with Eternals now 12 months old, we’ve had an increased interest lately in the topic of a potential follow-up. Well, as much as star Kumail Nanjiani would be up for making another movie with his colleagues, it seems like the Kingo actor is actually much more hyped to team up with a new hero. Namely, Ms. Marvel, as Nanjiani has made clear that he would love to share the screen with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, after Ms. Marvel revealed she was a Kingo super-fan herself.

Evidence mounts that Deadpool 3 could serve as a sequel to an iconic Fox X-Men flick

Thought Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine was the biggest shock Deadpool 3 could deliver? Think again. One hard-researching Redditor has put together a convincing case for the theory that the Ryan Reynolds prequel might actually revisit the timeline of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Part of the argument rests on the fact DP3 is releasing in 2024 and DoFP was set just one year earlier in 2023. If you think that’s far-fetched, just remember how much Marvel has already proven it’s happy to trade on nostalgia over Fox’s films.

