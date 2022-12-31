So… do you want the good news or the bad news first?

On the bright side, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just broken yet another box office record, even if it’s one that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel may be embarrassed to lose. Not a bad way to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, right?

Well, it would be, if it wasn’t for a rather more disappointing update that indicates Marvel fans may want to prepare themselves for much less MCU content in 2023 than we were banking on. Allow us to explain…

Marvel incites chaos by removing Disney Plus preview promo, fueling rumors of a major delay

Image via Marvel Studios

Troubling rumors recently emerged pointing to both Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos being stricken from the MCU’s 2023 docket. Unfortunately, while other evidence has allayed fears over Echo‘s release, Marvel itself has only fueled the flames over Agatha by immediately pulling a Disney Plus 2023 preview that promised the Kathryn Hahn-fronted WandaVision spinoff was coming next year. At the very least, then, it seems the franchise’s 2023 schedule has shrunk by 6-9 weeks.

Wakanda Forever has officially beaten Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel at its own game

Image via Marvel Studios

While Wakanda Forever, unfortunately, won’t quite match its billion-busting predecessor overall, the acclaimed sequel has at least picked up yet another box office record as it’s now been declared the highest-earning female-led superhero movie in terms of domestic gross, having officially overtaken both DC’s Wonder Woman and — more notably — Marvel’s own Captain Marvel, which was the universe’s very first female-fronted flick. We’ll have to see if Brie Larson can reclaim the record with next summer’s The Marvels.

Deadpool 3 said to be the most violent of the trilogy, but folks are trying to keep their bloodlust in check

Image: 20th Century Studios

While the Coven of Chaos rumors are proving sadly believable, other talk surrounding Deadpool 3 is sounding too good to be true for some skeptical fans. It’s being claimed that the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring threequel could be the most violent movie of the trilogy, something that folks find difficult to accept considering Disney is behind it. Although, it has to be said, this does gel with what director Shawn Levy has promised before, so you never know. Bring on the mutilations, Mickey Mouse!

An attempt to defend the other most disappointing Marvel movie of 2022 goes about as well as you’d think

Image via Marvel Studios

We all know that Thor: Love and Thunder is the least-liked Marvel movie of 2022, but the dubious honor of being its runner-up has to go to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And now, just to prove it all over again, a spirited attempt to defend the oft-criticized film only resulted in some barely healed wounds being reopened, as fans complained about Scarlet Witch’s dominance over Stephen Strange in the sequel all over again. Sam Raimi should count himself lucky he’s escaped as much of a backlash as Taika Waititi.

A new year is coming, and so are your daily Marvel new roundups, so don’t go anywhere.