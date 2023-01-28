We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.

Could Wednesday‘s Percy Hynes White reprise his forgotten Marvel role in the MCU? Don’t count on it

Image via FOX/Marvel Television

Percy Hynes White, who appears opposite Jenna Ortega in Netflix’s aforementioned Addams Family reimagining, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, in the face of sexual assault allegations being leveled at him. That means that we can probably rest assured that he won’t get the chance to reprise his forgotten role in Fox’s X-Men universe in the MCU anytime soon, even as the franchise continues to introduce more mutants while the Multiverse Saga builds out.

Secret Wars could see these three heroes be the ones to defeat Kang, according to theorists

Image via Marvel Studios

The Kang Dynasty has yet to properly rise up, but fans think they’ve already worked out who could bring about the temporal tyrant’s downfall once Secret Wars gets here in 2026. Interestingly, folks seem to agree that it will be the more mystically inclined of Marvel’s ever-growing roster of heroes who could prove to be the biggest nuisance to the Quantum Realm overlord, with a new trio being predicted as the big thorns in his side in the same way that Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor once were to Thanos.

Fantastic Four fans decree Ryan Gosling as Reed Richards would be too much of a stretch

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another day, another new Fantastic Four casting rumor. This time, word has it that Ryan Gosling is in the mix to feature in Matt Shakman’s reboot of Marvel’s First Family. The potential roles for him range from Mr. Fantastic to Human Torch to even Doctor Doom, but most seem to agree that The Gray Man star wouldn’t be right for this particular corner of the MCU. If you’re reading this, Kevin Feige, maybe hold back on hiring Gosling until you’re ready to bring Ghost Rider into the fold.

The latest Thunderbolts addition may mean a Stranger Things icon will have to wait for their Marvel debut

Credit: Marvel Comics

It’s apparently “one out, one in” for Thunderbolts as, following rumors that Hannah John-Kamen is out as Ghost, the team of supervillains and anti-heroes has found itself a new member in the form of The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, who has just officially joined the cast in a top-secret role. Ever-resourceful fans, however, are confident she’ll turn out to be playing Songbird, a heroine previous intel indicated Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink was in line to portray in the same film. So, sorry, Sadie, maybe next time.

Actors like Ryan Gosling and Sadie Sink might have to wait for their perfect Marvel roles to come to them, but it won’t be long until more MCU news comes your way tomorrow, so don’t go anywhere.