Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ drops bombshell companion casting as a bonafide classic gets a reboot that nobody wants

It’s all go in the sci-fi multiverse this Friday as exciting updates have beamed in from multiple franchises, including one that’s on the verge of a monumental milestone and another that we thought was dead and buried. Yes, Doctor Who has officially announced who its next companion will be as a classic movie we’d rather was left preserved is getting a remake. Elsewhere, Anya Taylor-Joy talks the “life-changing” Furiosa prequel while James Gunn may need to make a call about DC’s next hero.

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who companion has officially been unveiled

Image via BBC

Just a few weeks after Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration into David Tennant, the next Doctor Who bombshell has dropped in our laps in the form of who’ll be playing the Time Lord’s next companion once Ncuti Gatwa finally takes over the keys to the TARDIS from Tennant, after a trio of specials due to air next year to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary. The lucky individual whose career is about to shoot through the stratosphere is Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) and her character will be called Ruby Sunday. Now we just have to wait the for new episodes to drop… next November?! Eesh.

Scream directors set to slash fond memories by rebooting a legendary sci-fi actioner

Photo via AVCO Embassy Pictures

This year’s Scream “requel” went down pretty well with the fans, but Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett may have bitten off more than they can chew with their new project. The duo are set to remake John Carpenter’s Escape from New York, and it seems literally no one on the internet is here for anyone else playing Snake Plissken other than Kurt Russell. The pair successfully emulated Wes Craven on Scream, but can they do the same with Carpenter on this project? Few think so.

Anya Taylor-Joy says she’ll need years to recover from Mad Max: Furiosa

Photo via Warner Bros.

Charlize Theron created the fan-favorite character of Imperator Furiosa in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, but it’ll be Anya Taylor-Joy who brings the anti-heroine back to life for her upcoming self-titled prequel. While we won’t be seeing it until 2024, The Menu actress has admitted it’ll take her that long to get over the intense shoot for the movie, which took place in the depths of the desert. She means that in a good way, though, as Taylor-Joy has described the production as a “life-changing” experience.

If James Gunn really is looking for a Lobo, he now knows who to call

Image via DC Comics

Over in the DC universe, James Gunn has been having fun teasing which characters he’s about to bring to the screen on his social media platforms. That includes one long-awaited anti-hero, the Main Man himself, Lobo. Well, who knows if Gunn’s seriously looking to cast the last Czarnian, but if he is, one actor has thrown their name into the ring already: 12 Monkeys star Todd Stashwick has started the campaign to get himself cast in the role. Although, truth be told, folks are still hoping Jason Momoa can pull double DC duty.

