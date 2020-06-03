Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was eagerly received by fans who’d been starved of a Star Wars single-player adventure for years. Sure, there was the campaign in Star Wars Battlefront II, but that was a basic shooter that lasted about four hours and ended on a never-to-be-resolved cliffhanger. Jedi: Fallen Order was the real deal, putting us in the shoes of fugitive Padawan Cal Kestis as he attempted to hide from the Empire in the wake of Order 66.

There were a few rough edges, no doubt, but its Dark Souls influenced design won over critics and fans. The game went on to “significantly” exceed publisher EA’s sales expectations and has shifted north of 10 million copies across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A sequel on next-generation consoles is inevitable then and there’s a lot of room to refine the gameplay on vastly more powerful hardware.

Now, we’re hearing that Lucasfilm are also happy with the success of the game and are planning to have a few Clone Wars and Rebels characters in Jedi: Fallen Order 2. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us last year that Ahsoka would be in The Mandalorian and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were correct.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order BTS Photos Tease What's To Come 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This makes sense, too, as both Rebels and Jedi: Fallen Order take place at roughly the same time, and Lucasfilm are eager to seize any opportunity to tie various media together. One name mentioned to us is perennial fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, who would likely have some interesting lessons for Cal Kestis as a more experienced force user. Backing this is that the first game already featured The Clone Wars and Rogue One‘s Saw Gerrera, proving that the companies want familiar faces popping up across TV, film and video games.

Is there anyone from the animated shows you’d like to see in a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, though? Let us know in the comments section below.