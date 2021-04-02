Lucifer Showrunner Hypes Up New Season 5B Trailer

Lucifer fans are a famously patient bunch, but the long wait for the second half of season 5 has tested even them. The highly-anticipated fifth run hit Netflix in August 2020 and was a big success. Those eight episodes went down a storm with viewers and critics, ending with a cliffhanger that left us craving the rest of the season.

It seemed safe to assume that this would arrive by the end of 2020, but the months dragged on with no announcement, despite 5B apparently being complete and filming on season 6 beginning. But now, we finally have confirmation that it’s going to hit Netflix on May 28th and co-showrunner Joe Henderson is hyping up a trailer that’s set to drop soon.

While speaking with YouTube channel WordBalloon, Henderson said:

“You guys are gonna shit yourself when you see that trailer. It is awesome. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you guys see the trailer — I will warn everyone that the trailer does have some spoilers that you might not want to see — but it won’t ruin the experience, it will only add to it in my opinion… But it’s got a lot. I was just watching it and I was like, ‘Did we do all that in eight episodes? Wow!'”

Sounds awesome. We already have two quick previews of the upcoming episodes available to us, one from the 5B outing “Family Dinner” and another from the awesome-looking musical installment. Other than that, the show’s official Twitter has teased that Dennis Haysbert’s God will be a key character, something backed up by star D.B Woodside, who said his presence makes the remaining episodes “chaotic.”

Lucifer Season 5 Photos Tease Upcoming Noir Episode 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In an interview with TV Line, Woodside revealed that 5B will start with a bang, saying:

“We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

With less than two months to go before the new episodes, I’m thinking we’ll see this trailer soon, so keep an eye out here as we’ll have it the moment it goes live. Once 5B is done, Lucifer will be set for its final season, which will wrap up this biblically fun story. Fingers crossed we don’t have too long to wait for that, though at this rate I’d just be happy for the show’s finale to air sometime before Christmas 2022.

Lucifer will return to Netflix for eight new episodes on May 28th.