The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Reportedly Delayed For Reshoots

Eight weeks from today, Mando and cultural phenomenon Baby Yoda will make their returns to our screens when the second season of The Mandalorian arrives, which is shaping up to be appointment viewing for anyone with a Disney Plus subscription and not just Star Wars fans after the first batch of episodes resulted in a surprising but undeniably impressive fifteen Primetime Emmy nominations.

Even though the release date is edging ever closer, we haven’t even seen an official image from season 2 yet, never mind a full-length trailer. With so many major additions to the cast and the introduction of some animated fan favorites, it seems a little strange that Disney and Lucasfilm have given folks absolutely nothing to whet their appetites with besides a logo.

First Promo Art For The Mandalorian Season 2 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, because this is the Disney era of Star Wars we’re talking about, rumors of behind the scenes issues have inevitably reared their head. A trailer was widely expected to air last week but never did, leading to speculation that things weren’t going exactly according to plan. Tipster Grace Randolph, who has a decent enough track record when it comes to insider information surrounding some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, has now claimed that the delay might be down to the need for additional footage, as you can see below.

I was clear yesterday re my #TheMandalorian S2 news: Trailer delayed for reshoots & to be re-edited AND there’s a big problem w/ the show – happened back when originally filming and it’s already been dealt with which is why I said expect a story shift mid-season.#StarWars pic.twitter.com/ikj1kLzfvz — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 2, 2020

Another report indicated that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano would be the focal point of the trailer, but whether or not that’s the promo that needs to be readjusted or it’s a more linear story-driven TV spot, if the studio are going back to the drawing board so soon before season 2 of The Mandalorian debuts, then there could be more weight to the murmurs of creative issues affecting the show’s sophomore run.