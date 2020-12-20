The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Reacts To The Season 2 Finale

The Mandalorian concluded its sophomore run with a mind-blowing season finale this week. “Chapter 16: The Rescue” proved to be a hugely fan-pleasing outing as it delivered great action, drama, tension and an epic surprise comeback from an iconic Star Wars character. Not to mention a thrilling post-credits sequence.

And just as fans have been reacting to the episode on social media, so have the stars behind the show. Gina Carano (Cara Dune) praised the direction of Peyton Reed while Rosario Dawson, who debuted as Ahsoka Tano earlier in the run, admitted that she couldn’t stop talking about it. Meanwhile, Mark Hamill spilled on his secret cameo as Luke Skywalker, and the latest actor to respond to the finale’s release is Mando himself, Pedro Pascal.

The Din Djarin star shared a bunch of images on his Instagram account along with a caption thanking everyone involved with The Mandalorian season 2. “To [showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni], all of our directors, the cast, the crew, all the magic makers behind #TheMandalorian, and most of all to the fans. Please take a bow,” he said.

As you can see below, Pascal’s post included an epic poster, a screenshot of Baby Yoda, photos of Favreau and Filoni and a behind-the-scenes image of SW creator George Lucas and Hamill on the set of A New Hope, which reminds us just how far the saga has come over the past 40 years.

A couple of Pascal’s co-stars joined in on the reactions in the comments as well. Simon Kassianides, who played Axe Wolves opposite Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and Sasha Banks’ Koska Reeves, wrote: “You are an absolute legend man. Love to you.” Meanwhile, Ming-Na Wen – who featured in the finale as Fennec Shand – quote-tweeted the post on Twitter. “Yes. Yes. And Yes,” she added.

It’s going to be a while before The Mandalorian returns to our screens for its third run, but when it does, it’ll be joined by a host of spinoff series. In the meantime, feel free to share your reactions to the season 2 finale in the comments section below.