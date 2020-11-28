The Mandalorian Star Shares His Thoughts On Baby Yoda’s Real Name

There was a lot going on in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, which would be putting it lightly. Rosario Dawson finally brought Ahsoka Tano into live-action, and it’s safe to say that viewers gave her a resounding thumbs up. Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan also made it clear that she was on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn in another major slice of fan service, while we got ten times more information about The Child in “The Jedi” alone than the rest of the show’s entire run combined.

Not only did we discover that the beloved critter is actually named Grogu – though 99% of people will continue to call him Baby Yoda for as long as the adorable little guy is part of the Star Wars universe – but it transpires that he was also present at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Anakin executed Order 66 and massacred the Younglings.

In terms of sheer worldbuilding, exposition and backstory, “The Jedi” was the biggest episode of The Mandalorian yet. Despite setting some several huge storylines in motion, though, most of the discussion was inevitably focused on the reactions to Ahsoka Tano and the big Grogu reveal. And in a social media exchange with a fan, star Carl Weathers confirmed that he’s definitely on board with Baby Yoda’s official moniker.

As well as playing Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, the 72 year-old actor is no stranger to portraying characters with unique or unusual names, having previously been credited as Apollo Creed, Dreamer Tatum, Action Jackson, Hurricane Smith, Chubbs Peterson and Artimus Snodgrass at various points throughout his long and distinguished career, so something relatively tame like Grogu is hardly going to generate a puzzled reaction from him.