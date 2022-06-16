Marvel fans go wild after ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star posts pic with Simu Liu

Slowly but surely, Marvel’s old TV shows are being folded into the wider MCU. Charlie Cox’s cameo as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin return in Hawkeye have really started something. Not only are the pair heavily rumored to come back for the incoming Echo series, but various other bits of intel point to certain stars of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. making their way back to the universe, too.

At the top of that list is Chloe Bennet, who played fan-favorite Quake on the long-running ABC series. And, though there’s still no official word on whether we’ll seer her reprise Daisy Johnson in the MCU anytime soon, Bennet has just reawakened the fan theorists with her latest Twitter post, in which she shared a bunch of selfies with Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

Bennet had the perfect caption to go with the pics: “oh look it’s marvels first asian superhero..and [Simu Liu] is also in the pic too [sic].”

oh look it’s marvels first asian superhero..and @SimuLiu is also in the pic too pic.twitter.com/kquQAFNgK3 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) June 16, 2022

As you would expect, now S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalists are calling for Bennet to team up with Liu on screen in the Shang-Chi sequel.

MANIFESTING THIS TEAM-UP IN #SHANGCHI THE SEQUEL 🔥🔥🔥 — EmilyJaneDancer (@EmilyJaneDancer) June 16, 2022

#KeepMarvelTVCanon.

OK, so when is the Shang-Chi & Quake Disney Plus series coming out?

Ok, so when’s the film out? And when does the TV series start? — Al (@alanranson) June 16, 2022

Or maybe that should be Shang-Chi vs. Quake, as other fans are imagining who would win in a battle between the two supes. Although Bennet supporters are obviously betting on Daisy.

The real question is how long Shang-Chi would last in a fight before Quake kicked his butt? pic.twitter.com/9bGk9zovTk — Miranda | Lucky cereal bishh (@skyedaisy_quake) June 16, 2022

Everybody thank the fan who made this IRL crossover happen.

Don't care what anyone says, I made this happen. 😊 pic.twitter.com/c7nPJFxL3v — Bryan (@KSeggOne1) June 16, 2022

Bennet’s caption might be light-hearted, but it does serve as a reminder that Liu’s Shang-Chi wasn’t technically Marvel’s first Asian superhero, as he is often described, seeing as Quake beat him to the punch by eight whole years. Bennet occupies a special place in MCU history, then, so it’s only right that the actress gets a chance to reprise her beloved role in some future project. Secret Invasion has been the most popular suggestion to date, but it’ll probably now be replaced by Shang-Chi 2 — which isn’t officially on the docket yet but seems a sure thing.