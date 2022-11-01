Matt Reeves welcomes ‘The Penguin’ star into his Bat-Family

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently bringing the hammer down on all manner of DC superhero shows, with Stargirl the most recent casualty. But there’s one ray of light amongst the darkness: Matt Reeves’ The Batman spinoff The Penguin is still very much a go.

Colin Farrell recently revealed the opening scenes of the show, and said he couldn’t wait to climb back into those heavy prosthetics and begin chewing the Gotham City scenery once more. Further details have been thin on the ground, though we now know that Made for Love‘s Cristin Milioti will be playing Sofia Falcone.

The character is, as you’d expect, the daughter of John Turturro’s deceased Carmine Falcone, and will be squaring off against Oswald Cobblepot for the control of the Gotham City underworld with Reeves taking to Twitter to welcome her to The Batman universe.

So excited, welcome Cristin! (And Happy Halloween!) 😀🦇🐧🎃 https://t.co/S7Q3tl5moN — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) November 1, 2022

Expect more to be confirmed about The Penguin soon. Based on the timeline suggested by star Farrell, the series seems likely to be shot in early 2023 for release in 2024, with Reeves no doubt taking the opportunity to flesh out his version of the Bat-universe in advance of The Batman 2. This sequel was confirmed at the 2022 CinemaCon, with the filmmaker saying he’s considering Calendar Man, Mr. Freeze, Hush, or the Court of Owls as antagonists.

You have to imagine Barry Keoghan’s Joker is also a major part of this storyline, and any Batman fans will know the Clown Prince of Crime tends to dominate any story he’s in.