Michael Will Reportedly Meet [SPOILERS] Again On Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery continues to go boldly where no Trek show has gone before, with a fourth season of the streaming series in the works right now. The recently wrapped third run focused on the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery coming to terms with being in the far future, following their jump forward 1000 years in the season 2 finale. They might be cut off from everything and everyone they knew, but Michael Burnham may yet reconnect with her brother again somehow.

We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Discovery would live on past its third season and that Anson Mount’s Captain Pike was getting his own show – that Sonequa Martin-Green’s Burnham will encounter Ethan Peck’s Spock once more as Discovery continues. Plot details remain unclear, but apparently she’ll use time travel to go back to the past and meet her Vulcan adoptive brother.

Burnham’s familial connection to Spock was established in season 1, though Peck didn’t join the cast until the next run. Their sibling bond was strengthened over the course of season 2, but they were separated by the end and Starfleet ruled that no one was to mention the Discovery or its crew ever again (hence why Spock never talked about his sister in The Original Series). Burnham found out about her brother’s future in season 3, though, learning how he became an ambassador and worked to reunify Vulcan and Romulus.

Of course, Peck will return to play Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, so it’s no surprise that the producers have got plans to cross him over onto Discovery. We also know that they’re looking to do a major Marvel-style crossover event, involving both of these series and Picard, so it’s possible this Burnham/Spock reunion could pave the way for something on a much bigger scale. It’s unclear when the time travel trip will occur, but it seems likely that it’ll happen in season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery.