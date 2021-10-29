Netflix Reveals New Cowboy Bebop Posters Staring Main Cast

Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop is almost here and the streaming service is pulling out all the stops to help fans get prepared for its launch. More than just releasing the show’s first trailer earlier this week, today Netflix released a handful of new posters highlighting characters from the show.

Six posters were showcased on the show’s official social media account today starring Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Vicious, Julia, and of course most importantly Bark. You can check out the new posters in the gallery below.

For those who aren’t familiar with the original anime series some of these characters may be new to you, but for those who are these posters provide a look at how each of them has been adapted to live-action.

If you’re looking to brush up on all things Cowboy Bebop before the live-action series launch on Nov. 19, Netflix has all of the original anime series streaming right now. Make sure you catch up on this if you’ve yet to check out the series as there are going to be plenty of throwbacks and easter eggs sprinkled through its live-action counterpart.

As for which new poster is best? It seems like fans can all agree…