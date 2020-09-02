Netflix Reveals The Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows For August
Netflix‘s TV division has been under a lot of scrutiny recently, with the streaming service facing the wrath of fans after canceling I Am Not Okay With This and The Society despite having already renewed them for second runs, while Altered Carbon was also given the boot and The Big Show Show became the latest in a long line of originals to be canned after a single season.
Even though the company seem to be cutting costs more frequently than subscribers have become accustomed to, it isn’t all doom and gloom, with popular fantasy series Warrior Nun being given the green light for more episodes and critically-acclaimed German sci-fi Biohackers also getting picked up again just weeks after the first season dropped.
Then there’s the massive success of The Umbrella Academy, which further solidified its reputation as one of Netflix’s most popular in-house titles by dominating the most-watched list after returning to our screens on the last day of July. We’re now in September, though, which means that the list of August’s most-watched TV shows has been made available for your perusal and while the top-ranked series is hardly a shock, there are definitely a couple of surprising titles to be found on the list below.
- The Umbrella Academy
- Shameless
- The Legend of Korra
- World’s Most Wanted
- Lucifer
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
- The Last Dance
- Hoops
- High Score
As you can see, Shameless is still drawing in impressive numbers even after having been around for almost a decade at this point, while documentaries are well represented despite covering such wildly different topics as law-evading criminals, basketball and video games. Animation also posts a strong showing, and it bodes well for the future that Lucifer cracks the Top 5 even though the fifth season only dropped with nine days left in the month.
It isn’t quite as random as the movie side of things, but August’s most-watched TV shows definitely prove that subscribers enjoy plenty of variety in their viewing experience.
Source: FlixPatrol
