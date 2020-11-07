First Plot Details For Boba Fett Series Reportedly Revealed

The Mandalorian may have only returned for season 2 last week, but development on Disney Plus’ roster of Star Wars shows continues to gather momentum. Ewan McGregor recently confirmed that he’ll be back on set as Obi-Wan Kenobi in March, while Diego Luna was featured in a recent promo for the streaming service, which would indicate that his Cassian Andor solo series isn’t too far away from heading into production, either.

The Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch is also in the works, while the mystery project hailing from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland has been rumored to have a heavy martial arts influence. With so many shows set in a galaxy far, far away confirmed to be in development, then, there’s plenty of Star Wars content heading to the Mouse House’s platform, and there’s even been speculation that the rumored Boba Fett miniseries could start shooting as early as next month.

While that’s yet to be confirmed, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in live-action months before Rosario Dawson’s casting was announced – that the Fett show will unravel some of the mysteries surrounding Temuera Morrison’s surprise appearance at the end of last week’s Mandalorian season 2 premiere.

According to our intel, Boba Fett will act as both a prequel and sequel to the events of the aforementioned series and show us the titular bounty hunter surviving and escaping the Sarlacc pit he was thrown into during Return of the Jedi, as well as his adventures on Tatooine after the fall of the Empire. Of course, there’s surely more that’ll be packed in there as well, but that’s what the general plot will entail, we’re told, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the project shapes up given how crazy fans went over the character’s appearance a couple of weeks ago.