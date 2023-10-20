Rachel, Brayden, and Sean’s whirlwind love triangle in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9, explained

Unsurprisingly, puppy dog Brayden yet again hogs the spotlight during Week 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, intentionally wedging himself into a messy love triangle between Rachel and Sean.

The Bartending homie Wells Adams cracked open a Pandora’s box of hard truths that crashed upon the beach — and it wasn’t just Hurricane Kat — flooding nearly every contestant carrying baggage since day one. The episode concluded with cutthroat betrayal, temper tantrums, and petty feuds, and yet another week without a rose ceremony.

But it seems like Brayden just can’t keep out of the drama, and now it’s not looking good for Sean. So what happened between Brayden, Rachel, and Sean’s messy love affair on Bachelor in Paradise?

Sean McGlaughlin’s final hours in Paradise are looming

After Wells introduces the truth box, Sean has an existential crisis about his own rizz game on the beach thus far — and he’s caught himself lacking. In his confessional Sean admits that he hasn’t felt a spark with Rachel, and that he’s still holding on to the precious “Taylor Swift” moment with Jess (remember that?).

So Sean decides to shoot his shot, pulling Jess away for a one-on-one to bare it all. Unfortunately Jess doesn’t feel the same way, instantly friendzoning Sean and claiming a stronger bond with Blake. Jess honestly admits (something Sean could take notes on!) that she’s open to meeting new guys on the beach (reciprocated on Blake’s end, too), but she doesn’t feel anything beyond friendship with Sean.

This is when Sean’s night goes belly up.

Meanwhile, Brayden uses Sean and Jess’s absence as an opportunity to swoop in on Rachel (gasp!). Brayden exposes all of Sean’s secrets, which catches Rachel by total surprise that Sean doesn’t feel the same emotional connection. And she’s pissed.

Rachel confronts Sean chewing him out on full display, and Sean fails to salvage the argument. Understandably pissed, Sean pulls Brayden to air it out, telling Brayden (and anyone in earshot) that he’s been stabbed in the back. But Brayden stands firm, claiming concern that Jess was being strung along and didn’t want to see her get hurt. Sean storms away, calling the whole situation ridiculous now that he knows this could be his last night in Paradise.

But four other guys are also going home. Planning to end in a blaze of glory, Aaron S. smashes open the truth box, with many of the notes advocating for Brayden and Rachel to hook up. The pair take the opportunity to sneak away, and they get hot and heavy fast.

New relationship established, Sean’s out of the picture and Brayden’s likely getting Rachel’s rose.

So who’s in the wrong?

Screengrab via ABC

While most are probably pissed at Brayden’s betrayal — especially since Sean embraced Brayden after the tumultuous Charity season — from a friend’s perspective, he definitely stabbed Sean in the back. And Brayden definitely broke the guy code, sabotaging Sean’s relationship in the process.

But on the other hand, Sean was intent on walking away from Rachel, only sulking back after a brutal rejection. Consider this: if Jess were into Sean then he would have broken it off with Rachel immediately, completely blindsiding her, and that’s unfair to Rachel.

Alternatively, what if Brayden hadn’t told Rachel? That still wouldn’t have been the end of it. Sure, Sean likely would have secured his rose, but by the next day it’s far likelier that Jess would have told Rachel about what transpired. At some point, Sean would have to face up to the secrets kept from her.

At the end of the day Sean should have been honest with Rachel, telling her that he doesn’t feel the emotional connection as strongly as he hoped. Sure, feelings would be hurt, but the honesty would have granted him the green light to pursue other connections. Bad move to pull that on rose night, Sean!

Unless the Paradise Gods toss Sean a Hail Mary — which may happen, given the cliffhanger — it looks like he’s going home with loner poop daddy Aaron S. Hey, if Sean focused more attention toward the women instead of boysing out with every new guy entering Paradise, maybe he’d have a second chance at love.

The final questions remain: who is the mystery girl entering Paradise? How will Davia Bunch fit into the equation? And does Sean survive another night?