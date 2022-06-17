Some fans already questioning the need for an MCU ‘Wonder Man’ series

The relentless deluge of Marvel Cinematic Universe content picked up another project yesterday, when it was revealed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was partnering up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community alum Andrew Guest to bring a Wonder Man series to Disney Plus.

We knew that Cretton had signed an exclusive development deal with the Mouse House, and that a Shang-Chi sequel was on the docket alongside non-Marvel comic book adaptation American Born Chinese in addition to an unnamed in-canon episodic effort, but most fans assumed that it would be a direct spinoff of some description, with the Ten Rings regularly named as the potential focal point.

Then again, Wonder Man has limitless untapped potential to act as a broad industry satire that takes place within the confines of Hollywood’s most successful multimedia franchise, so it could be the most self-reflexive thing we’ve seen yet from Marvel Studios outside of the upcoming Deadpool 3.

However, not everyone was instantly sold on the prospect of Wonder Man making his MCU debut at long last, as you can see from a smattering of the wildly polarizing reactions below.

I have also heard that this show could be a Hollywood satire, but that is not 100% confirmed. It would make sense given Wonder Man's backstory as an actor and stuntman in the comics #WonderMan https://t.co/RJ8PLFg7G8 — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) June 16, 2022

I'm not really into the superheroes much anymore, but people don't need to bag on Wonder Man for getting a show. 12yr old me would've been really excited. I used to read those. @disneyplus #WonderMan — Rob Lunghamer (@MentalSegue) June 17, 2022

Marvel Comics

marvel really giving shows to any d-list avenger at this point… so when the time comes, i expect there to be multiple shows for all the interesting X-Men ☝🏻 https://t.co/0AI9wF1mMo — Wheels ♿️ (@OneWheelchairX) June 16, 2022

(7/8)In the ongoing war between Marvel & DC, Marvel counter advertises against DC's Black Adam…with an introduction to Wonder Man. Some in the chat are skeptical. Others…are willing to give it a chance hoping it stays to the letter of the comics. #WonderMan — Roman (@R0medawg) June 16, 2022

The Nathan Fillion casting campaign has already begun, which would admittedly add yet another meta wrinkle to the proceedings after he was cut from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where an Easter Egg would have revealed him as Simon Williams, At 51, though, he might be a little long in tooth if Kevin Feige and his cohorts are seeking a long-term player to serve the MCU for years to come.