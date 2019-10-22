Supergirl’s Dreamer Will Feature In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Yet another superhero has been added to the ever-growing cast list of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Tom Welling will return for the crossover, and that an Arrow spinoff for Katherine McNamara was in the works back in March – that Nicole Maines will reprise her role as Nia Nal AKA Dreamer for the big event. By the sounds of it, she might not have a lot of screen time, but will definitely turn up to help the alliance of heroes defeat the villain – presumably, LaMonica Garrett’s Anti-Monitor.

As Maines has been a regular on Supergirl since season 4, it’s not the most surprising news that she’ll take part in “Crisis,” but it does tell us that the crossover will do its utmost to get everyone on board. With all those guest stars from other shows and movies dropping by, fans were wondering if there’d be any room left for the supporting casts of the Arrowverse series. But if Dreamer’s involved, along with a few other characters we’ve found out about through set pics, it sounds like we don’t have anything to worry about.

In fact, it seems the mission of the event is to fit as many DC heroes into one crossover as logistically possible. Much has been said about “Crisis” serving as the DC version of Avengers: Endgame, and that clearly’s an influence for the producers – see Barry taking a leaf out of Doctor Strange’s book in The Flash season 6 episode 2. However, to give The CW credit, it’s achieving something with just as enormous a cast as the Marvel movie but on a fraction of the budget and time. So, it’s pretty mind-boggling that they’re able to pull this whole thing together.

While we wait for the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to kick off this December 8th, catch Dreamer on Supergirl season 5 as it continues Sundays at 9PM on The CW.