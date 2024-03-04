‘That man’s booty looks so good in jeans’: One ‘Bachelor’ contestant reveals who her real crush is, and it’s not Joey Graziadei

This man could not be more different than Joey...

While she might not have found her soulmate in the one and only Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28 — despite winning some extra time with him during the face-slapping sausage date in Malta — it looks like another man is already on Autumn Waggoner‘s radar since her untimely exit.

Getting eliminated in week 5 of the beloved competition series, chances are Autumn has already shot this country crooner a DM. After all, she is still a single pringle after her stint on the show!

Who is this mystery man exactly? The Missouri native spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, deeming him to be her ultimate celebrity crush. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

It looks like Autumn is truly a midwest girl, deeming country singer Riley Green to be her ultimate celebrity crush:

“My celebrity crush is Riley Green. That man’s booty looks so good in jeans. It should be illegal.”

The Alabama native is known for songs like “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “Different ‘Round Here” with Luke Combs, and more, as well as being super sexy. Hubba hubba!

Could there be a future for Autumn Waggoner and Riley Green after all? Only time will tell…

Although she is greatly missed on our television screens who will end up being the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, or Maria Georgas? To find out for yourself — and to find out for yourself what the “unprecedented ending” of the hit competition show will entail — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.