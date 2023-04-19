The latest ‘Ted Lasso’ episode breaks a record for the series

The Emmy-sweeping Apple TV Plus series Ted Lasso is currently in the middle of its third and possibly final season. If the latest run of episodes indeed marks the end of the road for AFC Richmond’s fish-out-of-water coach, the minds behind the show are making sure to cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’ when it comes to unresolved plot threads, delivering some of the lengthiest entries so far.

In fact, the latest to air, titled “Sunflowers,” sees the team leave the U.K. and make their way to Amsterdam, and also sets a record – it has clocked a 66 minute runtime, the longest of any Ted Lasso episode to date.

While the series still has a few weeks of steam in it yet, it’s looking more and more likely by the day that the back half of season 3 will be coach Lasso’s swansong, with Jason Sudeikis himself recently confirming to Deadline that it marks the end of the stories he and the showrunners initially wanted to tell. However, he did not rule out the possibility of spin-offs.

While Ted Lasso has been making every effort to start wrapping up the arcs of characters we’ve come to know and love since its pilot, it has still introduced a number of newcomers into this world, including eccentric football legend Zava, as well as Keeley’s new hire and old friend Shandy.

New episodes of Ted Lasso are landing every Wednesday on Apple TV Plus. The third season has now passed its halfway mark, with six episodes to go. The series is known for tongue-in-cheek humor and off the cuff celebrity references, including hip hop star Flavor Flav, who acknowledged his nod in the show not too long ago.